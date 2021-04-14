Midweek 5 Minutes with Natalie

Today we chat to BUSTY Sheffield babe Natalie and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Natalie

Q2. Where are you from? Sheffield

Q3. Age? 26

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Yes – over 500

Q5. Any piercings? Yes – around 20

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? My first shoot was a TFP for a motorcycle magazine at the age of 18

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Since the ages of 18 – 8 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve done shoots involving pizza and cake along with more advanced shoots involving fire.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Lots and lots! I cannot wait for the next couple of months!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to anything and everything but I am a huge rock fan. I couldn’t possibly pick a single artist as I love them all.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies?I enjoy pole fitness and long walks in the countryside.

Q12. Are you into video games? I love video games. I think it’s the perfect way to unwind.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I love watching the football with my grandpa! Of course it has to be Sheffield Wednesday

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Horror and Beetlejuice

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Mexican and Tacos!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Sex on the beach

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Myself

Q18. Measurements? Dress size 8 – Shoe size 5 – 34F BOOBS ;)

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Haunted House

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I love to f**k

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Reverse cowgirl

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m fluent in Swedish and I’ve never been nor do I have any Swedish family.

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

@heartless_fxck – Instagram

@naatlouu – Twitter

Natalie Charlesworth Wilson – Facebook

Photos by Millwood Studios for Daily Sport ©2021