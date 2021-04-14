Saluti has a big shout in Beverley sprint

On the back of two encouraging spins on the all-weather, Saluti looks primed to run a huge race in the 5f handicap on today’s card at Beverley (4.00).

This Paul Midgley trained seven-year-old won twice last year. In the first of those at Pontefract he gamely held on to score by a neck in a class 3 off a mark of 79.

Saluti backed that up with a solid 2 3/4 length fifth of 16 to Treacherous in a class 2 at Goodwood off 83 before taking advantage of a drop down into class 4 company to score over this course and distance off the same rating.

He got put up to 86 for that and has failed to make the frame in five subsequent outings.

However, Saluti has shaped nicely in the last two of those at Newcastle following a break and is now able to race off a reduced rating of 78.

All seven of his career success have come off ratings between 78 and 83, so Saluti is now clearly back on a mark from which he is now ready to go in again at any time.

He should also now be spot on to do himself justice, has a 25 per cent strike rate in the grade and goes well from Graham Lee.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Saluti (7/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)