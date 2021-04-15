Lost My Sock fits the bill at 10/1

In the 6f handicap at Ripon today (5.10) I think Lost My Sock is on a handy mark and decent value at 10/1.

Trained by Tim Easterby, this son of Bungle Inthejungle showed plenty of promise in four runs as a juvenile and appeals as the type to do better as a three-year-old.

On debut at Newcastle over 5f he raced towards the rear before staying on well to finish a 1 1/4 length third of 12 to Victory Heights.

The winner has won twice since and last ran in a class 2 on All Weather Finals Day at Linfield off an official rating of 97. Digital, who came second, has also won since to be rated 83.

Lost My Sock backed that up with a solid third over 5f at Pontefract to Escape Route who went on to run two solid races in Group 2 company and ran off 98 in the last of those.

The fourth home Freak Out, who finished a couple of lengths behind the selection, has also gone on to taste success and ran well earlier in the week when beaten a neck in a class 4 off 78.

Lost My Sock went on to round off the campaign with a decent third on handicap debut in a class 4 nursery at York off 76 and is now able to race in this lower grade class 5 affair off 2lb lower.

A revised rating of 74 looks very exploitable judged on the form of his aforementioned runs and having been gelded in the interim he looks a fascinating contender in this for a yard that boasts a strike rate of just under 22 per cent with its runners at the venue in the past 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 5pts each-way Lost My Sock (10/1 – Betfred, BoyleSports, Unibet BOG paying 4 places)