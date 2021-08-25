Midweek 5 Minutes with Rebecca

Today we catch up with Sport Babe Rebecca and here is what this BUSTY brunette had share with us all here at Sport HQ and our lovely Sport Readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Rebecca

Q2. Where are you from? Southampton

Q3. Age? 37

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have 3 tattoos party hard on my bottom, The patron Bea on my side and my newest down my spine in Arabic I think in total about 4 hours worth of ink

Q5. Any piercings? I have my nose pierced belly button and 5 ear piercings

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started modelling by accident when I was 26 years old a friend said they needed a stand in and from then on in

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I have been in the industry and that will be 12 years now

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have done a lot of photoshoots for fetish websites

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? This year I’m planning to do one for playboy

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love most music as long as I can dance to it

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? My hobbies are fitness and bodybuilding

Q12. Are you into video games? I love fortnight it’s my guilty pleasure on a rainy day

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I’m more about playing sports than supporting

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My fav movie ever is A Never-ending Story

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? My fav food has to be a burrito

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? And my fav alcoholic drink is a Margarita

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? The person to most inspire me would be a lady called Roxy talks love her motivational vibe

Q18. Measurements? 32DD Boobs

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Well wouldn’t you like to know ;)

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I definitely prefer to make love

Q21. Favourite sexual position? When it comes to position I’ll take what I’m given lol

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Strange fact about me is I love watching pimple popping it’s my guilty pleasure

Q23. What are your social media accounts? TikTok @thegymbitch

Insta @thegymbitch2