Hobson excited about the second coming of The White Rhino August 27

The ever popular BOXING promotional DOUBLE ACT of Dennis Hobson and Steve Crump who together promote under the FIGHT ACADEMY banner will this Friday evening stage yet another STACKED card at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena once again TELEVISED live on FIGHTZONE TV.

This action PACKED card TOPPED by unbeaten local WELTERWEIGHT star Anthony Tomlinson 13-0, 7 KO’s against tough Mexican Dante Jardon 33-6, 24 KO’s for the vacant IBO inter-continental strap with the VICTOR being lined up for a shot at the IBO world title also includes the RETURN of ‘The White Rhino’ Doncaster’s Dave Allen 18-5-2, 15 KO’s who takes on Italian Andrea Pesce 7-13-3, 2 KO’s as the popular heavyweight looks to rekindle his BOXING ambitions.

The undercard also features undefeated Sheffield super-feather Kane Salvin 6-0, defending his CENTRAL AREA TITLE against Manchester’s Michael Gomez Jr 13-1, in a hotly anticipated bout with the winner getting a SHOT at the ENGLISH title.

Also in action Chorley’s Mark Jeffers 12-0, 4 KO’s who is being TOUTED as a future WORLD CHAMP.

Daily Sport columnist and promoter Dennis Hobson told DAILY SPORT Boxing “This match is a step up for Anthony, It’s a real test and the winner could get a direct shot at the IBO world title. I believe Anthony will do the business though and make a real statement against this tough Mexican. Anthony wants to test himself against the best in the division, and that’s the path we’re on.

“This is the first big test since he’s come to Fight Academy, and I’m excited by it. The welterweight division is red hot and you have to take on the elite to get titles, and that’s what we’re planning to do with Anthony. This Mexican isn’t to be taken lightly though. We’ve seen British fighters, including our own like Tommy Frank and Billy Stuart, beaten by Mexican fighters in recent weeks and this is a proper test.

“Salvin against Gomez Jr, on paper, is very close and these Area Title fights are always cracking scraps. Potentially this could be the fight of the night and I’m pleased we’ve finally been able to get it made. The ‘White Rhino’ is also returning on this show! I’ve seen Dave take tough fights in the past when he wasn’t really in top condition, and I’ve been worried for him. But he’s been out of the ring for over 12 months now, has come with us and he’s in fantastic shape. I’m looking forward to seeing the second coming of Dave Allen, and hopefully he’s fresh enough to win a proper title.

“I also think, as does Kevin Maree and Rob Rimmer, that Mark Jeffers could go all the way. The way he holds himself in the ring, potentially he’s world class and I’m going to really enjoy the journey with him. I like him as a person and want to manoeuvre his career up to world level, he has so much potential.