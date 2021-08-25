Tomlinson VOWS to put MEXICAN on the back foot this Friday

Mexican fighters have a habit of upsetting the applecart when it comes to British fighters careers. Just look at the Mexican scalps of recent times Anthony Joshua, Josh Warrington, James Tennyson and Tommy Frank are all fighters who have come unstuck against unheralded LATINO fights… Sheffield’s Anthony Tomlinson has VOWED not to make the same mistake.

This Friday August 27 at Ponds Forge Arena, Tomlinson gets his toughest test to date when he takes on Dante Jardon for IBO Inter-Continental Welterweight Title, live on fast growing broadcaster Fightzone.

Jardon goes into the bout as the SEASONED PRO having a decent 34-6, 24 KO’s record over the past 15 years and the Mexico City fighter is coming to Sheffield with a view to extending his WIN ratio.

Heavy-handed Tomlinson 29yo, has an unblemished record and has never tasted DEFEAT having KO’d 7 of his 13 oppos to date.

“I’ve watched nothing of him,” ‘The Truth’ [Tomlinson] told DAILY SPORT Boxing, “but I know he’ll have that Mexican style, will come forward and have a fight. I can’t wait and am looking forward to a good scrap; I know for a fact that when people come to fight me, they get knocked out!

“He’s not to be overlooked but I’m more than confident in my ability and what I can do. I’ve cut no corners, have dedicated myself to training, and I’ll be putting this Mexican on the back foot.

“Headlining in Sheffield LIVE on Fightzone is massive. I’m all about Sheffield; it’s a great opportunity and I want to thank Dennis, Fight Academy and Fightzone for giving me the platform to showcase my skills.”

With chief support in the form of Sheffield Central Area Super Featherweight champ Kane Salvin and Manchester’s Michael Gomez Jr. Plus a STACKED undercard featuring the return of Doncaster heavyweight Dave Allen; Chorley’s Mark Jeffers; Levi Kinsiona from Doncaster, Spalding’s Stevi Levy; Wolverhampton’s Katie Healy, and Newcastle’s Tommy Hodgson will make his debut, this bill has something for everyone.

For ticket information contact 0114 243 4443.