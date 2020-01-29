Midweek 5 Minutes with Sophie Ellis

Today we chat to Sport Babe Sophie Ellis and here is what this BUSTY brunette had share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Sophie Ellis

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from Lithuania.

Q3. Age? 26

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? No

Q5. Any piercings? Yes, belly buttom.

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I got introduced to the industry by a friend.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? About 2 years.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’m relatively new to the industry, have done some really cool shoots and met some amazing people so far.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? This year is looking pretty busy, have a few projects coming up.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? It depends on my mood, I like a bit of everything. My favourite artist is The Weeknd.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I enjoy doing anything active and creative, like dancing, ice skating and painting to name a few.

Q12. Are you into video games? I used to but don’t have time these days. Growing up i loved playing Call Of Duty.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I’m not a big sports supporter.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I like documentaries and real life inspired movies. My all-time favourite is Cast Away.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love Italian cuisine. Pizza mmm :P

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? White wine.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Be Kind, Be Brave, Be You! :)

Q18. Measurements? Height 5’3, weight 51kg/8st, bust 32D.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I don’t kiss and tell ;)

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Make love but really that depends on my mood.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have a twin sister.

Q23. Are you on social media? Twitter/Instagram – misssophieellis