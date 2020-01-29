Over Stated a 10/1 play at Leicester

Over Stated looks on a potentially handy mark and decent value at 10/1 in the 4.15 at Leicester today.

Thie eight-year-old was in the process of running a big race on his third start in an Irisb point when getting headed approaching the last and only a length down when falling in a contest won by Carefully Selected.

The winner went on to finish a neck runner-up in the Grade 1 Champion Bumper at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival, third in a Grade 1 over hurdles to be rated 146, and is unbeaten in three starts over fences thiss season – landing Grade 3s in the last two of those – to be ante post favourite for the National Hunt Chase at this uear’s Cheltenham Festival,

Over Stated went on to win his next start in an Irish point by 18 lengths, after which he joined Richard Philips and shaped with promise when an 18 length fifth of 14 to Jubalani at Lingfield.

The six length runner-up that day, First Assignment, has won three times since – including a Listed handicap at Cheltenham – to be rated as high as 142.

Potters Hedger, who finished just over a length in front of Over Stated in fourth, has also won twice since and finished third in a class 3 at Ascot off 123.

Glenco Coco, who was six lengths behind the selection in sixth, has also gone on to taste success on two occasions over fences with the last of those coming off a mark of 124 – after which he was raised to 137.

That gives the form a strong look in relation to this class 4 affair and suggests that Over Stated could be well-treated off a mark of just 110.

He was also not disgaced in his next two starts over the obstacles and didn’t go unbacked last time out on handicap debut at Doncaster off 2lb higher when coming to grief at the third.

Over Stated also remaisn unexposed after just four starts over hurdles and has the assistance of Daniel Hiskett in the saddle who takes off a handy 3lb with his claim.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Over Stated (10/1 bet365 – BOG)