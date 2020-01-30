No Rematch worth a flutter at Ffos Las

Now dropped back in grade having been eased further in the weights, No Rematch looks potentially nicely treated and worth a punt at 6/1 in the 3.45 at Ffos Las today.

This Evan Williams trained five-year-old ran well when runner-up in his sole start in a bumper and shape with plenty of promise in to runs over hurdles at the beginning of last year.

In the second of those at Exeter he stayed on well to finish a five length runner-up to Dostal Phil.

The winner has gone in again since when scoring easily by six lengths at Fontwell on Boxing Day off a mark of 125 and os now rated 132, whilst the third home The Crooner has also gone on to taste success in a handicap off 112.

Barranco Valley, who canme fourth, has also won so that gives the form a solid look in realtiin to this class 4 affair.

No Rematch was also in the process of running a big race two starts back in a class at Southwell when falling at the eighth, and far from disgraced last time at Uttoxeter when fourth in a class 3 having made mistakes.

He has since been eased a further 3lb in the weights, so having started life off in handicaps off 114 is now able to race off 109.

I think that makes No Rematch, who has an air of unfinished business about him,

look weighted to run a huge race now back in class 4 compay.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win No Rematch (6/1 bet365 – BOG)