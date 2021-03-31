Final Fantasy a strong fancy to open account

On the back of a cracking effort when runner-up last time out, Final Fantasy is a strong fancy to go one better and land the spoils in the 1m handicap on today’s card at Kempton (6.45).

That came on handicap debut in a class 6 over 1m at Lingfield where the Stuart Williams trained filly left behind previous efforts to go down by just a head to Kingdom Found.

After tracking the leader, Final Fantasy took up the running inside the last and looked the liekly winner. She then got headed close home but stuck to the task really well to go down fighting.

It was a huge step forward on just her fourth career starts and third since joining Williams from Clive Cox.

Having previously run over 5f in two outings at the beginning of the year, Final Fantasy looked a totally different proposition when stepped up to a more suitable trip.

She now has to race in this same grade class 6 affair off 2lb higher, but should be more than capable of winning off a revised rating of 48 if taking another step forward.

To me this also looks a weaker class 6, so taking everything into account it looks a golden opportunity for the unexposed Final Fantasy to open her account.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Final Fantasy (2/1 generally available – use BOG firms)