£2,000,000 Paid Out Last Week, And £250,000 Up For Grabs At Sandown, Who Fancies Winning Some Wedge?

Here we go with some serious pools guaranteed from Friday To Sunday this week and we can only encourage those who fancy a flutter to log on to their Tote accounts and at least consider having a go? You can do a horse a race so it doesn’t have to be too costly, and just have a lot below at rage sort of sums up for grabs. I’ll be popping a few quid on myself and if they come up and I don’t have to share (I’m too greedy lol) then I might not be back next week – fingers crossed eh? ;-)

Placepot Guarantees

Friday – Newcastle £100,000

Saturday – Sandown Park £250,000

Sunday – Musselburgh £100,000

Scoop6

Win Fund rollover £44,785

Bonus Fund rollover £5,159

Saturday Scoop6 Races

2.03 Musselburgh – 4m Cl2 Edinburgh National, 13 declared

2.30 Leopardstown – 2m Grd1 Irish Arkle, 8 declared

2.55 Sandown – 3m Cl1 Premier Hcap Hurdle, 15 declared

3.16 Musselburgh – 2m Cl2 Scottish County Hurdle, 10 declared

3.30 Sandown – 3m Cl2 Masters Hcap Chase, 14 declared

3.40 Leopardstown – 3m GrdB Hcap Hurdle, 18 declared

ITV7 Placepot based on the ITV7:

Saturday

Sandown: 13:45, 14:20, 14:55, 15:30

Musselburgh: 14:03, 15:16

Leopardstown: 14:30

Sunday

Leopardstown: 13:40, 14:10, 14:40, 15:10, 15:40

Musselburgh: 13:55, 14:25

Fantasy races: Tote Fantasy | Tote

Friday: all 7 from Chepstow

Saturday: First 6 from Leopardstown (1.20-4.10) plus the 2.20 Sandown

Sunday: 7 from Leopardstown (1.10-4.10)