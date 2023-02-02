£2,000,000 Paid Out Last Week, And £250,000 Up For Grabs At Sandown, Who Fancies Winning Some Wedge?

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
34

Here we go with some serious pools guaranteed from Friday To Sunday this week and we can only encourage those who fancy a flutter to log on to their Tote accounts and at least consider having a go? You can do a horse a race so it doesn’t have to be too costly, and just have a lot below at rage sort of sums up for grabs. I’ll be popping a few quid on myself and if they come up and I don’t have to share (I’m too greedy lol) then I might not be back next week – fingers crossed eh? ;-)

Placepot Guarantees 

Friday – Newcastle £100,000 

Saturday – Sandown Park £250,000 

Sunday – Musselburgh £100,000 

Scoop6 

Win Fund rollover £44,785 

Bonus Fund rollover £5,159 

Saturday Scoop6 Races 

2.03 Musselburgh – 4m Cl2 Edinburgh National, 13 declared 

2.30 Leopardstown – 2m Grd1 Irish Arkle, 8 declared 

2.55 Sandown – 3m Cl1 Premier Hcap Hurdle, 15 declared 

3.16 Musselburgh – 2m Cl2 Scottish County Hurdle, 10 declared 

3.30 Sandown – 3m Cl2 Masters Hcap Chase, 14 declared 

3.40 Leopardstown – 3m GrdB Hcap Hurdle, 18 declared 

ITV7 Placepot based on the ITV7: 

Saturday 

Sandown: 13:45, 14:20, 14:55, 15:30 

Musselburgh: 14:03, 15:16 

Leopardstown: 14:30 

Sunday 

Leopardstown: 13:40, 14:10, 14:40, 15:10, 15:40 

Musselburgh: 13:55, 14:25 

Fantasy races: Tote Fantasy | Tote

Friday: all 7 from Chepstow 

Saturday: First 6 from Leopardstown (1.20-4.10) plus the 2.20 Sandown 

Sunday: 7 from Leopardstown (1.10-4.10) 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here