Put a spring in your step with some hot shower sex

Sunshine and snow with bitter cold winds has been a rather unusual weather combination this week; there’s nothing quite like jumping into a hot shower when you get home from the cold to warm the bones!

The steam, soapy bubbles and sensual massage from the hot water running across the body just melts away all of my stress and tension in an instant and makes me feel absolutely divine.

Yet I wasn’t expecting to have the shower of my life this week when my boyfriend unexpectedly stepped in with me and sent temperatures soaring for all of the right reasons.

I don’t know about other girls, but I’d typically shower alone, wash my hair, shave and have a little sing song under cascading water in preparation for the bedroom, so it caught me off guard to be joined by an extra pair of hands… and other body parts!

What started off as routine procedure has literally been life changing and will now make every solo shower that I have from now on seem absolutely dismal in comparison. Just the thought of it now makes me salivate and have flashbacks – I cannot recommend it enough to put a spring into your step this season!

My boyfriend says: “The appeal of shower sex is obviously the water. It brings an extra dimension with the heat and soap suds as lube. Skin is extra soft and it’s like fucking under a mini waterfall. There’s always the danger of falling over too to keep you on the edge!”

Whilst a part of me was caught off guard, another part of me loved the excitement of the unknown. Feeling soaped up hands gliding all over me, not knowing where they would go or what they would do was such a feast for the senses. To be kissed beneath running water and feel breathless, held tightly by the hips whilst slipping about and immersed in the disorientating atmosphere of the steam literally sent me into sensory overload for pleasure.

I’m amazed by the number of positions and angles that we achieved with some very inventive lifts, bends and even laying down. I’m a huge fan of skin on skin contact, running my hands through wet hair as we kissed and being spontaneously open to everything and anything. It felt so natural, uplifting and empowering to raise my leg to the wall and shave over him as we shared such a safe and scared space together – something I would never have dreamed to do or ever considered to be sexy, but created such mind-blowing sex that I cannot recommend more highly.

So run your partner a shower when she gets home from work, light some candles, put on some slow jams and give her plenty of opportunity to drop the soap and curl her toes!

