I WILL start by thanking you all for your support of our shows

Every ticket for BKB 25 went by early last week meaning the Indigo at O2 Arena will be packed with 3,000 fans a week on Sunday.

Though it promises to be a great night, BKB 25 won’t be quite the same without Barrington Patterson.

Right from the start, he has been our referee and his death has hit everyone at BKB™ very hard.

He was a great authority figure in the ring and a top ambassador for the sport.

We have put together a tribute to Barrington video that will be screened at the show a week on Sunday.

It shows he wasn’t just a no-nonsense referee, There are clips of Barrington showing what good fun he was as well.

He is irreplaceable, but I know Barrington would want the show to go on – and for BKB™ to keep growing.

We did have plans to move the shows to the bigger Wembley Arena before the lockdown came along and changed everything and we may have to look into doing that again if the shows at the O2 keep selling out.

I think it is a matter of time before we outgrow the venue and have to look elsewhere to satisfy demand for tickets.

It just shows that we are delivering what fans want to see. The fighters on BKB 25 are established stars such as Jimmy Sweeney, Barrie Jones, Sean George and Tony Lafferty and BKB 26 looks set to feature world champions Dan Chapman and Jody Meikle defending their belts.

Jody is one of the best characters in combat sport – not just bareknuckle boxing – and I know he doesn’t want his ‘Cinderella Man’ story to end with that win over Dorian Darch in January.

More news on BKB 26 to come in the next few weeks.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown