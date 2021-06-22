Rapper turned fighter KSI launches BOXING promo outfit and teams up with Wasserman Boxing & Proper Loud

It has been announced that CHART TOPPING rapper and Youtuber turned boxer KSI has joined forces with Wasserman Boxing and his management team, Proper Loud, to establish a groundbreaking boxing promotional outfit to stage the world’s biggest and best celebrity and crossover boxing bouts as he aims to bring the biggest celebrity names to the world of boxing and create MUST SEE legendary shows in the process.



Having conquered the entertainment world, KSI, who has over 34 million combined subscribers across his social media channels and more than 8.2 billion views, plans to make his mark on the boxing business as a promoter as well as a fighter, having already proved his massive box-office appeal with victories over YouTube rivals Joe Weller and Logan Paul.



The arena selling, chart-topping rapper, who was the biggest-selling UK breakthrough of 2020, will be able to draw on the expertise of Wasserman Boxing, one of the world’s leading boxing promoters, and his management team at Proper Loud, as they look to set a new industry standard for boxing events.



KSI, whose second album All Over The Place is due 16 July, said: “Since beating Logan Paul, I’ve been plotting my next move in boxing. Whenever I make a move, it’s always big. I’m excited to announce that I have partnered with the Sauerland brothers, Wasserman Boxing and Proper Loud to create my own boxing promotion. Get ready for some incredible events featuring the biggest names from the world of sport and entertainment.”



Mams Taylor, owner of Proper Loud, Told Daily Sport Entertainment: “It’s with great pleasure that we announce this link up between KSI, Proper Loud and Wasserman Boxing. The Sauerland brothers have great experience in creating big fight nights and together we’re going to set a new standard for events, reaching bigger audiences, and guaranteeing excitement and entertainment.”



Nisse Sauerland, Director of Boxing at Wasserman, said: “We’re delighted to partner with KSI and Proper Loud on this exciting new venture. We will bring decades of experience and expertise to deliver a new generation of fight fans with the highest production values and greatest match-ups in the world of celebrity and crossover boxing.”



Kalle Sauerland, Head of Global Boxing at Wasserman, said: “This is a major move for the boxing and entertainment industries. KSI is a mega-star with huge crossover appeal. He knows how to market himself and he knows how to sell events. He will bring a new audience to the sport of boxing.”



A launch date for the new promotional outfit will be announced soon.