Class-dropping Masked Identity a play at 10s

Now dropped back in class, the well-weighted Masked Identity makes plenty of appeal at 10/1 in the 7f handicap on today’s card at Newbury (7.30).

This six-year-old was last successful in a class 3 at Newmarket in July of last year when running on strongly to account for Breanski by a neck off a mark of 81.

He went on to finish a fine second in a class 4 at the same venue two starts later off 83 and a decent third at Chelmsford in another class 4 in November off 85.

Masked Identity also posted a solid effort on his first start this year in a class 4 at Chelmsford when a length third of 10 to Dutch Decoy off a mark of 81.

After racing off the pace, he was denied a clear run when making what looked a promising move a furlong from home. Josephine Gordon, who is in the plate again, had to switch him left to see daylight and he then ran on strongly to be nearest at the finish.

I thought he was an unlucky loser and Masked Indentity is now able to race in this class 5 affair off a reduced rating of 77.

That is an joint career-low and gives him major claims at the weights on the pick of his form in a grade in which he has won twice and been placed once in three starts.

Masked Identity also has a 20 per cent strike rate over the trip (to wins and three placed efforts from 10 starts) and this looks the easiest task he has faced for some time..

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Masked Identity (10/1 888sport – BOG)