Class-dropping Hayadh a 14/1 bet in Bell

Now dropped back in class off an attractive mark, I think Hayadh is worth an each-way play at 14/1 in today’s 1m Carlisle Bell Handicap at Carlisle (3.30).

This Harvey Bastiman trained eight-year-old won twice last year in class 4 company, scoring at Beverley off a rating of 84 and Musselburgh off 87.

He got put up to 93 after the latter and failed to trouble the judged in his final two starts of the campaign in class 2 company.

Hayadh has also failed to hit the frame in six starts tis season, but they have all come in class 2 and 3 company was far from disgraced on the second of those when a 1 1/2 length fourth in a class 3 at Redcar off 91.

He also shaped quite nicely last time out when a 3 1/2 length sixth of 16 to Gabrial The Wire in a class 3 at York off 87 and has since been eased another couple of pounds.

Hayadh is now able to race off a rating of 85 and that makes him a big player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form now dropped back down into class 4 company.

He has a 50 per cent strike rate in the grade having won twice and been placed once in four starts and also has the assistance in the saddle of Billy Garritty who takes off another 3lb with his claim.

The stable has also been among the winners of late, so despite not being ideally drawn out wide I think Hayadh has more going for him than his odds would suggest.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Hayadh (14/1 bet365 – BOG)