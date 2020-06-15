Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones out now on DVD

Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones is now available on DVD

Filmmaker Danny Garcia examines the life and untimely death of Brian Jones.

Written and produced by Danny Garcia and Nick Reynolds (band member of Alabama 3, responsible for the theme tune for the hit TV series The Sopranos) .

This is first documentary to be produced about the founder and original leader of The Rolling Stones.

In the mid ’60s, Brian Jones emerged as ‘the face’ and poster boy of the Bohemian Swingin’ London scene, topping the charts with The Rolling Stones and dating model/actress Anita Pallenberg.

However, his excessive lifestyle and his reputation as ‘ the original bad boy of Rock & Roll’ was to cost him dearly. As the scene descended into the acid ridden year of 1967 so did Brian. Targeted by the authorities and media, he spiralled out of control losing both Anita and the respect of the Stones. Two years later, Brian was found at the bottom of his swimming pool, the verdict: death by misadventure.

During the last 50 years many theories have emerged, claiming that Brian was murdered and that it was covered up at high level, as ‘Rolling Stone: Life and Death Of Brian Jones’ discovers- the evidence for this is extremely compelling.

Irvine Welsh says about the film ‘This film is beautifully put together and totally engrossing from start to finish’.

This is the fifth music documentary from Spanish filmmaker Danny Garcia. His other releases include The Rise and Fall of The Clash; Looking for Johnny, about New York Dolls guitarist Johnny Thunders; Sad Vacation, a film chronicling the final months in New York City of the Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious & his girlfriend Nancy Spungen; and Stiv: No Compromise, No Regrets about Stiv Bators, legendary frontman of the iconic Ohio band, the Dead Boys, and the Lords of the New Church.