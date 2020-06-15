Royal Ascot Tuesday Tips: Roseman value in Queen Anne Stakes

The progrescsive Roseman looks decent each-way value and worth a punt at 14/1 in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes on the opening day at Royal Ascot (1:50).

This four-year-old colt hails from the yard of Roger Varian, who has has made a good start to the the season, and showed improved form throughout last year when winning two of his five starts.

After sluicing up at Newbury by five lengths second time up, Roseman posted a solid effort when pitched into Listed company and finishing a 2 1/2 lengths runners-up to King Of Comedy atv Sandown.

Roseman then finished an eye-catching fifth of 12 to Sangarious in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at this meeting when given plenty to do and not getting the best of trips before finishing off strongly to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over four lengths.

He then rounded off the campaign with a win in a Listed contest at Newmarket when slamming up by 4 1/2 lengths from Century Dream by 4 1/2 lengths.

It was a most taking display which suggested there was even better to come and the runner-up was an impressive winner of the Group 3 Diomed Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

That gives the form a strong look and Roseman remains open to stacks of improvement.

So with William Hill paying five places, he makes plenty of appeal at the odds on offer.



Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Roseman (14/1 William Hill – paying 5 places)

