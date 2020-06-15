Bake Off BANNED my VAG

One of Britain’s most renowned amateur BAKERS ahs been banned from TV’s hit show Great British Bake Off after making a VAG giving birth celebration cake for a BABY SHOWER.

Former model Gemma Matthews 30yo from Canning Town [London] told Daily Sport “I cannot believe it I make a work of art and these TOSSERS ban me, I suppose they’d rather have the local Girl Guide making cup cakes than a true ARTIST on there.”

We contacted the makes of the show and broadcaster Channel 4 but neither returned our calls or emails.

So Sport Readers if you are looking for something a little different next time you want a CELEBRATION cake making Gemma Matthews is your girl.