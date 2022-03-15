Dino To Leave The Bookies Sore

Stats: Just the six runnings of this race so very little to go on. The Irish have won them all with Willie Mullins taking the first five, the first three with odds-on favourites but we haven’t seen a winning jolly since. Four five-year-olds were followed by two six-year-olds, but that is all we have to go on I’m afraid.

Thoughts: Love Envoi is overpriced here at 14/1 for an unbeaten horse and she could go well for Harry Fry, a trainer on the up and up. A place may well await her here, but all the word out of Ireland has been about Dinoblue here. Shecwon her only start over hurdles in a hack canter and has been pointed here ever since – if she is as good as they think she is then she will win this easily before bigger and better races await next season – perhaps a match up with Honeysuckle and Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle 2023, they think she is that good?

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dinoblue 4.50pm Cheltenham 5/2 Bet365, Paddy Power, and Betfair