Bank Holiday Lockdown Lovelies

OK Sport Readers feast your eyes on this weeks collection of LOCKDOWN LOVELIES who have sent in their #SportSelfies.

@izunia.motyl – Izunia Mot – 27 – London

@meanathewolf – Meana Wolf – 33 – Vancouver, Canada

@ameliabyron_ – Amelia – 19 Portsmouth

@notkitmercer – Kit Mercer – Los Angeles, USA

@minxypinkzy_ – Zara – 32 – Kent

@_jessicastarling – Jessica Starling – 24 – Toronto, Canada

@Angellee3165 – Angelica Lee – 23 – Kent

@mrssiren – Dee Siren – Texas, USA

@Elishamodeluk – Elisha Harvey – 22 – Newcastle upon Tyne

@perfectly_imperfect – Fiona Hollingsworth – 37 – Cheltenham

Ladies keep sending in those #SportSelifes for your chance to appear on next Friday’s DAILY SPORT.

Send your selfie, name, age, location and instagram to [email protected]