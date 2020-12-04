Check out our December Delights with this week’s Sport Selfies

OK Sport Readers feast your eyes on this week’s collection of SPORT SELFIES which the hottest babes from around the world have so very kindly sent in.

@leahwilsonx123 – Leah Wilson – 25 – Blackpool, England

@hayleyhalcx – Hayley Halcrow – 28 – Edinburgh, Scotland

@alittlebitofwelsh – Chloe Welsh – 32 – Wrexham, North Wales

@s.ophiexox – Sophie – 24 – East Yorkshire, England

Ladies keep sending in those #SportSelifes for your chance to appear on next Friday’s DAILY SPORT.

Send your selfie, name, age, location and instagram to [email protected]