Citizen has a Grand chance in Sefton

In the 2m 5f Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree today (3.15), Senior Citizen looks weighted to go well and makes plenty of appeal at 10/1.

This Alan King trained seven-year-old has taken well to chasing, winning twice and finishing in the frame on two occasions from five starts.

On his debut over the larger obstacles, Senior Citizen finished runner-up to the Big Bite at Doncaster and the third home Caribean Boy – whi finished six lengths behind him – has sinec bolted up in a Grade 2 at Newbury to be rated 154.

Senior Citizen comes into this on the back of two runs this season, showing a good attitude to score by a neck at Newton Abbot before finishing a fine staying on 2 1/2 length runner-up to Espoir De Romay in a novice contest at Huntington off an official rating of 134.

The winner was rated 142 going into that and has since run well to finish second at Haydock, so it was a solid effort from Senior Citizen.

He now makes his handicap debut off a mark of 134 and to me that looks exploitable on the form of his aforementioned races.

This is also his ideal trip and Senior Citizen is clearly going the right way and remains open to plenty more progression for a yard that has saddled three winners from just five runners at the venue in the past 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Senior Citizen (10/1 generally available- use BOG firms paying 5 places)