CORAL Essex Vase Final meeting greyhound tips for Romford

There is plenty of cracking greyhound racing under the lights at Romford tonight. Every contest this evening is an Open Race which is the highest level of action. We enjoyed seven winners from 12 selections last week at odds of 4/7, 4/5, 5/6, Evs, 2/1, 5/2 and 3/1. We’re hungry for more success this time around and are looking to be quick out of the traps with a number of fancies at the meeting. We’ve also picked out our two best bets of the evening which are our most confident selections, these are called the NAP and Next Best, both of which won last week. Tonight’s action features the final of the Coral Essex Vase final.

6:09: Romford: Aero Madrid (Trap Six)

Talented dog who was a good second last time out. This draw will suit and he can go one better.

6:28: Romford: Sonny Blue (Trap Five)

Good run in defeat last time out when making up good ground after a bad start. A reproduction of that effort back at a track where he has previous winning form makes him the one to beat.

6:43: Romford: Droopys Summit (Trap Six)

Clearly well-regarded, things didn’t go to plan last week when slow away. He is given another chance following a sparkling trial time previously.

6:58: Romford: Innfield Kaci (Trap Two)

Smart winner of an A3 at Henlow recently. This clearly is another step up and she has to improve on two lesser efforts in open company at the track. However, this looks wide-open and she could go well.

7:18: Romford: Sober Express (Trap One)

The one to beat. Has run some fine races of late. Slightly disappointing last week, he did meet trouble in running and if able to recapture his previous winning form at the track, he looks tough to beat.

7:36: Romford: Goldies Hoddle (Trap Three)

A class dog. He has won three of his four races from this trap at Romford and has won half of his 32 runs in open races at the track. Everything that could go wrong went wrong last week and it is easy to put a line through that. If he can break smartly, he wins.

7:56: Romford: Ballymac Micko (Trap Five)

Smart performer who won nicely at the track back in October. Off the track since, this looks a very winnable contest and he brings top-class form to the table.

8:17: Romford: Antigua Romeo (Trap One)

Antigua Romeo bounced back to from with a stylish win at the track last week. One win from three starts at the track is an excellent strike-rate and if he can show similar early pace, he is the one to beat.

8:38: Romford: Bockos Jon Jo (Trap Two)

Has looked a very likeable type with two successive victories at the track. He has shown good pace on both occasions and has won three of his four races in open races at Romford. He has to contend with a new trap here, but he still looks the one to beat.

8:54: Romford: Sparta Master (Trap Six)

The final of the Coral Essex Vase. Sparta Master has looked imperious in his two heats so far and got the better of Desperado Dan with a game victory last time out. With the form in the book and despite a very wide draw, he is a solid favourite.

9:12: Romford: Micks Little Gem (Trap Six)

Was very impressive last week. Having broke poorly, she powered home to record a sparkling five-length success. Clearly you want to see her break better from the boxes, but she has laden amounts of stamina and can win this.

9:28: Romford: Piercestown Dove(Trap Six)

Has run a number of respectable trials recently and makes the most appeal in a wide-open finale.

