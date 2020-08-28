Check out this weeks crop of Sport Selfies

OK Sport Readers feast your eyes on this week’s collection of SPORT SELFIES which the hottest babes from around the world have so very kindly sent in.

@xcandicelouise – Candice Louise – 31 – North East UK

@ezme_florence_model – Ezme Florence – 24 – Lancashire UK

@LexiLuxe_x – Lexi Luxe – 32 – Essex UK

@megancharlottexo – Megan Murphy – 24 – Leeds UK

@Offical_bryonyjayde – Bryony Jayde – 27 – Salisbury UK

Ladies keep sending in those #SportSelifes for your chance to appear on next Friday’s DAILY SPORT.

Send your selfie, name, age, location and instagram to [email protected]