Mud-loving Cold Stare taken to cash-in on career-low mark

Having been eased further in the weights, the mud-loving Cold Stare looks worth siding with at 7/1 in the 7f handicap at Goodwood today (2.25).

This David O’Meara trained five-year-old was last successful on heavy ground at Haydock in June of last year when scoring easily by 2 1/4 lengths off a mark of 92 – after which he got put up to 98.

Cold Stare went on to finish a solid 4 3/4 length seventh of 17 to Kynren in the class 2 7f Challenge Cup at Ascot on soft ground off that rating and ran well on his second start this season when beaten just a head under similar conditions at Haydock off 91.

He has failed to rouble the judge in four subsequent starts and failed to live up to expectations last time out at Newbury when a well-beaten seventh of 14 to River Nymph on soft ground.

However, the going looked a bit sticky that day and today’s wetter conditions, hopefully, should suit better.

Cold Stare has been dropped another 2lb since and is now able to race in this class 2 off a career-low mark of 89.

It makes him a massive player at the weights on the pick of his form if bouncing back under Harry Bentley who gets a good tune out of him.

Daly Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Cold Stare (7/1 bet365, Betfred, BetVictor – BOG)