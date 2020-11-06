Check out this week’s LOCKDOWN boobs with Sport Selfies

OK Sport Readers feast your eyes on this week’s collection of SPORT SELFIES which the hottest babes from around the world have so very kindly sent in.

@v.haley82 – Valerie Hayley – Northampton, England

@melissahoweofficial – Melissa How – 30 – Slough, England

@chanellawella – Chanel – 27 – Brimingham, England

@teacola.rose – Teacola-Rose – Hull, England

@xcandicelouise – Candice Louise – 31 – North East, England

Ladies keep sending in those #SportSelifes for your chance to appear on next Friday’s DAILY SPORT.

Send your selfie, name, age, location and instagram to [email protected]