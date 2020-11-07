Kynren has a huge shout at Donny

Having become well-treated, the mud-loving Kynren makes plenty of appeal at 6/1 in the 7f handicap at Doncaster today (12.55).

This David Barron Trained six-year-old was last successful in a class 2 heritage handicap at Ascot 13 months ago when landing a 17-runner affair by 1/2 a length on soft ground off a mark of 101.

He went on to round off the campaign with a solid sixth of 20 to Escobar in the Balmoral Handicap at the same venue off 107 and has had just five starts this year.

Kynren underwent wind surgery after disappointing in the first two of those and posted an improved effort back from a break when a two length fifth of 24 to Nahaar in the 6f Ayr Gold Cup off 105.

He was then not at his best in a 6f handicap at York before being far from disgraced last time out over a mile when eighth of 18 to Njord in the Balmoral at Ascot.

The assessor has since dropped him 3lb and his revised rating of 102 is just 1lb higher than when lst victorious and gives him a big shout from a handicapping perspective in this class 2 on the pick of his form.

Kynren also now goes back over 7f, a trip which he has won twice and been placed twice in five starts, under Ben Curtis who ahs a 40 per cent strike rate on him.

So taking all this into account, everything looks in place for a huge run t a track where he has hit the frame in both his starts to date.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Kynren (6/1 888sport – BOG, paying 4 places))