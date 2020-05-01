Cream of the crop #SportSelfies

OK Sport Readers feast your eyes on this weeks collection of LOCKDOWN LOVELIES who have sent in their #SportSelfies.
@angelmoore2131 – Angel Moore – 37 – West Midlands
@biancajofficial – Bianca J – 28 – Buckinghamshire
@officialmissc_13 – Caroline – 26 – SE London
@stiletto_claire – Claire – UK
@ezme_florence_model – Ezme Florence – 24 – Lancashire
@rs_turbo_barbiiee – Jody – 37 – Birmingham
@kaylou_modelling – Kay Lou – 27 – Bournemouth
@kirstielouise1988 – Kirstie Louise – UK
@lainahscott – Lainah Scott – UK
@nikijayne_model – Niki Jayne – UK
@rosiealford – Rosie Alford – 26 – Wales
@mcevoy2537 – Samantha McEvoy – 31 – Sunderland
@tiffanimadison_ – Tiffani Madison – USA
Ladies keep sending in those #SportSelifes for your chance to appear on next Friday’s DAILY SPORT.
Send your selfie, name, age, location and instagram to [email protected]