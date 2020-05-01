Cream of the crop #SportSelfies

OK Sport Readers feast your eyes on this weeks collection of LOCKDOWN LOVELIES who have sent in their #SportSelfies.

@angelmoore2131 – Angel Moore – 37 – West Midlands

@biancajofficial – Bianca J – 28 – Buckinghamshire

@officialmissc_13 – Caroline – 26 – SE London

@stiletto_claire – Claire – UK

@ezme_florence_model – Ezme Florence – 24 – Lancashire

@rs_turbo_barbiiee – Jody – 37 – Birmingham

@kaylou_modelling – Kay Lou – 27 – Bournemouth

@kirstielouise1988 – Kirstie Louise – UK

@lainahscott – Lainah Scott – UK

@nikijayne_model – Niki Jayne – UK

@rosiealford – Rosie Alford – 26 – Wales

@mcevoy2537 – Samantha McEvoy – 31 – Sunderland

@tiffanimadison_ – Tiffani Madison – USA

Ladies keep sending in those #SportSelifes for your chance to appear on next Friday’s DAILY SPORT.

Send your selfie, name, age, location and instagram to [email protected]