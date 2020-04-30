Leading erectile dysfunction CHARITY ‘The Raise a Dick Foundation’ have reported a sharp DROP in donations since BRITAIN went into LOCKDOWN leaving bosses wondering if they’ll ever recoup the DROOP?

Experts have warning that if funds for such charities DRY UP this could cause a LIMP DICK epidemic post pandemic lockdown.

Another such CHAIRTY that wanted to remain anonymous due to the delicate nature of their work told DAILY SPORT “Our donations have fallen FLAT since lockdown.”

Founder and patron of ‘The Raise a Dick Foundation’ Randy Dixx speaking EXCLUSIVELY to Daily Sport said “We’re limping along but more needs to be done for erectile dysfunction, especially at a time like this with DEPRESSION one of the biggest causes.”