Sizzling summer selfies from the babes of Britain

OK Sport Readers feast your eyes on this week’s collection of SPORT SELFIES which the hottest babes from around the world have so very kindly sent in.
@lizzie_loveless – Lizzie Loveless – 23 – Southampton UK
@lucydean.x – Lucy Dean – 23 – Hampshire UK
@katie_soper_1995 – Katie Soper – 25 – Rugby UK
@imagesofjasmimeflowers – Jasmine Gribble – 20 – Devon UK
@bethierose_ on instagram – Beth Rose – 21 – Somerset UK
@tan.21x – Tarnya Gibson – 30 – Buckinghamshire UK
Ladies keep sending in those #SportSelifes for your chance to appear on next Friday’s DAILY SPORT.
Send your selfie, name, age, location and instagram to [email protected]