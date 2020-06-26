Get ready for BKB fireworks Sept 12 at Indigo o2

PUT it in your diary……

Saturday, September 12 is a night when you either have to be at the Indigo at O2 or watching on television.

Why ?

Because high drama and big bangs are guaranteed when the big boys are back in BKB!

We haven’t had any heavyweights in action for a while – and that changes on BKB 22.

I’ve been busy matching the show this week and believe me, it’s going to be fun to watch!

I’m looking to put on a night of heavyweight action !

Every fight fan loves heavyweights. You can’t take your eyes off the ring for a second when the big boys are slugging it out because one punch could finish it !

Andy Ross is a colourful character who’s just signed up to fight for us at super-heavyweight.

He calls himself ‘Bomber’ because he carries a bomb in his right hand and reckons that when he lands on his opponent’s chin, they fly out of the ring !

Of course there’s always a chance his opponent will detonate a bomb first.

As Andy himself says: “If a lad weighing 20 stones hits you on the chin, you will have to pay to get back in !”

BKB is different to pro gloved boxing. Both fighters will be throwing bombs !

We don’t have prospects and journeymen in BKB. We just have fighters and they fight their hearts out.

It’s going to be a great night of heavyweight action in the venue where Anthony Joshua won and defended his world title and one of our best-ever heavyweights will be there to

see it.

Frank Bruno has been a big supporter of BKB from the beginning and, as always, he will be there at ringside.

I have been so busy over the last few weeks.

Every day I am meeting fighters, ringing them or sending out contracts.

I get contacted by lots of game lads who want to be a part of the fastest-growing sport in the country – and only a small percentage of them are good enough.

I spend hours every week watching footage of fights trying to decide if lads are good enough to go on the shows.

We only want the best fighting for us at BKB.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown