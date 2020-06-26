Robber KILLED victims with SANDPAPER court hears

A serial KILLER from Texas has gone on trial after admitting he used sandpaper to slaughter his many victims, but has said in his defence that he only meant to ROUGH THEM UP.

DIY fanatic Bert Rough 63yo, who’s photograph cannot be shown for legal reasons, claims he only ROUGHED UP his victims when he robbed them but so far 12 bodies have been added to the SICKO’S grizzly tally.

More SHOCKING is the testimony of his character witness who said “Bert has always been a SMOOTH OPERATOR”

Judge Doris Hangham-High has told his defence team that he will face the DEATH PENALTY if found guild on July 4th.