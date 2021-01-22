Sport Selfies LOCKDOWN LOVELIES

OK Sport Readers feast your eyes on this week’s collection of SPORT SELFIES which the hottest babes from around the world have so very kindly sent in.

@fionahollingsworthuk – Fiona Hollingsworth – 37 – UK

@angelmoore @angeleyes – Angel Moore – 37 – West Midlands, England

@bonita_babe123 – Bonita-Rose – 30 – Devon, England

@missmarsh2020 – Leighann – 33 – East Sussex, England

Ladies keep sending in those #SportSelifes for your chance to appear on next Friday’s DAILY SPORT.

Send your selfie, name, age, location and instagram to [email protected]