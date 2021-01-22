Droopys Aoife at 10/3 our PUNT for the Coral Essex Vase

The first major final of 2020 takes centre-stage on tonight [Friday] with the final of the Coral Essex Vase the highlight of a STACKED 12-race card at Romford.

Run over a distance of 575 metres, the contest was first run in 1939 and boasts a prize fund of £10,000. Recent winners include Adageo Bob, Bubbly Torpedo, Murrys Act and Droopys Aoife. The 2020 renewal was won by Kimessan Puma.

Our TOP TIP Sport Readers for GLORY in the BIG RACE is Droopys Aoife in TRAP 1 this tip comes courtesy of our sister paper The Bet’s Max Rieds.

A fabulous renewal of the Coral Essex Vase final. Droopys Aoife was impressive in her semi-final and has a perfect drawn in trap one. If she can break sharply, she could be very tough to peg back. Sparta Master showed electric pace from the boxes last week and is feared along with Antigua Rum who will be staying on strongly at the finish.

Odds – 10/3 with BIG Race sponsor Coral