MIGRANTS 10 meter MONSTER COCK found in the Channel

A GIANT inflatable COCK has been found by COASTGUARD and BORDER FORCE officials after being discarded by migrants who are believed to have travelled from FRANCE on the MONSTER cock.

The 10 metre VESSEL is capable of carry upto 50 MIGRANTS and appears to be the latest attempt by SMUGGLERS to get them across to the UK unnoticed.

Locals on the Kent coast have been left SHOCKED at how a GIANT COCK can make it’s way into BRITISH waters unnoticed by OFFICIALS.

Daily Sport contacted both UK Border Force and UK Coastguard but neither would comment this recent discovery.

This appears to be the latest in a long line of IMMIGRANTION Cock Ups…..