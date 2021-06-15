STARS RELEASE RECORD AS A TRIBUTE TO STEVE BROWN -ANGELS (OF THE NATION)

A special tribute to Steve Brown, Legendary Producer (1955 – 2020) in aid of the Angels Of The Nation project and the NHS Together charity.

Recorded remotely from home in the US and the UK, the artists came together in a moving performance to deliver a fitting tribute to both Steve Brown and our incredible NHS

Steve Brown was a brilliant producer whose credits included Elton John, Freddie Mercury, The Cult, Alison Moyet, ABC, The Manic Street Preachers, Wham and many, many more. Steve was magnanimous and always considering how his experiences could help others, leading him to set up many altruistic projects. His last one was the Angels Of The Nation project with Paul Gilley, who with his son, James, created the Appeal to gift the statues. Sadly, Steve’s untimely passing means that he did not get the chance to see it through, but his friends continued his work and the cover of Robbie Williams’ “Angels” will be released on 4th June 2021 to download

The release is in support of The Angels Of The Nation Appeal to provide grieving families with beautiful Angel statues as a poignant symbol of our gratitude for frontline workers who made the ultimate sacrifice. The white marble resin statues were designed by artist Lucianne Lassalle and are hand cast and hand finished in the UK. Funds raised through the JustGiving page are to produce and distribute the statues; due to the huge support already, we are expecting to exceed our target so surplus funds will be donated to NHS charities. All proceeds from the single will be donated to NHS Together (Registered Charity No: 1186569)

The NHS has lost at least 181 courageous souls in their frontline efforts to overcome the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. No words can ever bring them back but as a country we are coming together to formally honour and forever remember them as – Angels of the Nation. This appeal on JustGiving is asking for your support to make and deliver angel statues to the families who have lost their loved ones.

All funds raised by this appeal go to the creation of the angels and any surplus will be donated to the NHS Charities Together.

This beautiful angel sculpture was designed by artist Lucianne Lassalle. It is made of white marble resin, hand cast and hand finished in the UK. It stands 12 inches (32cm) tall and weighs 850g.

The angels are being delivered to families with the immense support of NHS trusts across the country as the appeal progresses and your support grows until we reach our target. It costs up to £140 to make and deliver each angel meaning the total needed to raise is £25,000.

Steve Brown 16.01.1955 – 31.12.2020

A brilliant producer, who in the last few years had set up altruistic projects such as The Drive Foundation, a charity to help musicians with addiction issues. ‘Entertaining Adversity’ was it’s tag line. He engineered Sir Elton John, co-produced with Mutt Lang and produced some amazing artists.

His production credits include: ABC, Alison Moyet, The Cult, Wham, Freddie Mercury, The Manic Street Preachers, The Alarm, The Pogues and many more.

Steve was magnanimous, always considering how his experience could help others.

Last year he set about raising awareness for the entertainment industry’s plight affected by the pandemic. Before his death he was in touch with Paul Gilley (co-founder of the Angels Of The Nation Appeal, with his son, James) to come up with a project to do so. Unfortunately, Steve never got the chance to see it through. The Angels project is dedicated to him.

Possessing a fantastically dry wit – Steve signed his emails with the following: The music business is a cruel and shallow money trench, a long plastic hallway where thieves and pimps run free, and good men die like dogs. There’s also a negative side…Hunter S. Thompson.

Executive producer Ian Grant & producer/video editor Paul Mitchell came together at the beginning of Lockdown (2020), Mitchell had sent Grant a video he had made which he wrote, recorded and produced himself https://youtu.be/Luqr9_qunEU. Grant had seen Lockdown ‘remote’ recorded videos on You Tube by The Rolling Stones and The Doobie Brothers among others and asked Mitchell, could he do similar if he pulled together musicians he had previously worked with (Grant is the former manager of The Stranglers, Big Country, The Cult). Mitchell said “yes” and end of May 2020 work commenced on the first project which was released 2nd July https://youtu.be/8zTya_OOxSI

With Lockdown continuing it was decided to do a second one. Soon after the project got under way, Grant was contacted by record producer Steve Brown whom he had known since producing The Cult in 1985. Steve was also putting together a charity release and asked Grant “Is the rumour correct that you are putting together a charity recording? May I ask the cause? I’ve been approached by the UK hospitality industry to do something. If you are doing something that’s connected maybe we can collaborate, if not then we don’t want to be treading on each other’s toes. What do you say my friend?”

Grant says “It was the 1st December and I didn’t think there was much chance of recording and releasing a charity single before Christmas and the 2nd Crazy World Of Lockdown underway https://youtu.be/BsctFWm2knA so the dialogue didn’t go any further”.

Then tragedy. The new year broke with the news of Steve’s passing.

John Giddings (Steve’s former manager & IOW Festival promoter) & Liz Westwood who had been working with Steve on their charity recording suggested to Grant that he get involved in helping to fulfill what Steve had set out to do. “I couldn’t and didn’t want to say no so I contacted Paul Mitchell and asked him if he was up for it” “He was, and we set about putting a ‘virtual’ band together.

1. MARCELLA DETROIT – Lead vocals

Marcella co-wrote the 1977 Eric Clapton hit “Lay Down Sally” and toured with Eric during this period. Released her debut album Marcella in 1982. She formed Shakespear’s Sister in 1988 She appeared on Eric Clapton’s 1985 album Behind the Sun and toured with him for a second time, and also on Elton John’s ‘Duets’ album singing “Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing’ in 1994.

2. TONY HADLEY – Vocals

Founding & former member of Spandau Ballet

3. JOOLS HOLLAND – Piano

Jools has hosted “Later….” since 1992. Hosts a weekly Radio 2 programme. Was a founder member of Squeeze. Received OBE in 2003

4. GLEN MATLOCK – Bass guitar

Founder member of The Sex Pistols and the Rich Kids

5. CLEM BURKE – Drums

Clem has been drummer with Blondie since 1975

6. JOSH PHILLIPS – Hammond Organ

Josh has been Hammond organist with Procul Harum since 2004 and co-wrote the theme tune to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

7. STEVE NORMAN – Saxophone

Founding member of Spandau Ballet

8. EARL SLICK – Electric Guitar with David Bowie for more than 40 years





9. MARION FLEETWOOD – Strings

10. PAUL MITCHELL – Acoustic Guitar / Sound & video producer

11. ELIZABETH WESTWOOD & JENNIE BELLESTAR MATTHIAS – Backing vocals

11. JOHN ETCHELLS – Sound mixer

12. IAN GRANT – Executive producer

13. ELIZABETH WESTWOOD – Executive producer