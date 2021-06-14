Royal Ascot Tuesday Tips: Elysian Flame an each-way play at 20/1

Elysian Flame was not seen to best effect last time out, but judged on his previous success I think he is overpriced and decent each-way value at 20/1 in the 2m 4f Ascot Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot (5.00).

That victory came in a competitive 14-runner class 2 affair over 2m at Newbury where the Mick Easterby trained five-year-old came from off the pace and after being ridden to chase the leader found plenty to bear Almighwar by a neck off a mark of 91.

The runner-up, from whom he was receiving 4lb, was rated 99 going into the race having previously chased home a progressive sort who has since finished fourth in a Group 2 when sent off just 7/2.

He also had several re-opposing rivals in this in behind, so as the front two also pulled six lengths clear of the third home Rochester House and it was then a further three lengths back to the fourth home Cleonte, the form has a rock solid look to it.

Elysian Flame then shaped far better than the bare result at Chester last month when badly hampered at the start before staying on to finish fifth of 13 to Green Book under tender handling.

He faced a hopeless task that day, so did well in the circumstances and has to be treated as if still in form.

His Newbury win suggests to me that a mark of 96 is not beyond him and he is a rare runner for Easterby at this meeting who I think is capable of a really big run under Ben Curtis.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Elysian Flame (20/1 BetVictor – paying 5 places)