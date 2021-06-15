Royal Ascot Wednesday Tips: Ruling a play under Murphy in Queen’s Vase

Now stepped up in trip, Ruling makes plenty of appeal at 17/2 in the 1m 6f Group 2 Queen’s Vase on day two of Royal Ascot (3.05).

This Joseph O’Brien trained three-year-old has only had three starts and ran well on the second of those on seasonal reappearance when a keeping on 1 1/4 length runner-up to The Meditteranean over 1m 4f at Leopardstown when not unduly knocked about.

He then posted a much improved effort last tie out over the same course and distance when stepped up into Listed company and finishing third of eight to Fernando Vicci.

After racing in mid-division, he got pushed along two from home and picked up nicely once the penny dropped to be nearest at the finish and beaten just 1 1/2 lengths.

Ruling finished 1 3/4 length in front of Flying Visit who has chased home Bolshoi Ballet in a Group 3 on his first start this season, so the form has a decent look in my eyes.

I thought it was a highly promising performance which suggested there would be further improvement to come when granted a stiffer stamina test.

Ruling gets that now and also has the services of the in-form Oisin Murphy in the saddle for the for the first time.

So with five places on offer, I think he is well worth an each-way ager in what looks a wide-open renewal of the Queen’s Vase.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Ruling (17/2 Sky Bet – paying 5 places)