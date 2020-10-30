Everybody’s favourite Agony Aunt is back with this weeks problems solved

Your resident porn star is back with another column designed to help with all your relationship and sex-based issues! Got a problem? Write to me at [email protected] or find me on my social channels and I’ll use my 10 years’ experience in the adult industry to get to the bottom of it.

Dear Lola,

I have a problem I hope you can help with. My wife has stopped wanting an intimate relationship, and I believe it is because I suffer from premature ejaculation all of a sudden. What would you suggest I do to correct the problem?

Simon, via Instagram

Lola says: Thanks for your question, Simon. If things aren’t functioning as usual, I would always refer my readers straight to their GP for a check-up. However, I know it’s not the easiest time to get an appointment as health services remain stretched following with Covid-19 outbreak. You don’t mention how long it takes for you to cum, so you might be reassured that a study of 500 couples from 5 countries showed the average time taken to shoot the load was only around 5-and-a-half minutes!

Sudden changes in the length of your performance might indicate prostate or thyroid problems or stress and anxiety, so it’s worth getting yourself checked out soon. For now, try masturbating a couple of hours before sex or taking breaks when you feel the climax coming and switch to some oral action until you’re ready to go again!

Dear Lola,

My girlfriend admitted that she’s had over 200 notches on her bedpost leaving me feeling rather inadequate. We’ve been together 9 months but after a drunken game of “truth or dare”, she told me she lost count once she hit 200 sexual conquests, while I’m still in single figures! Since then, sex has become a nightmare as I spend most of the time worrying how my performance and size stacks up against all those other blokes! Can I get over this?

Thanks,

John, 29, Wales.

Lola says: If you let these insecurities get the better of you, it will lead to the end of your relationship quicker than you think! Whilst your girlfriend might have slept with guys who lasted longer in the sack or had much a much bigger lunchbox than your own, it is important to remember that she’s with you now and focus on the positive things in your partnership! I’ve had sex with over 1000 guys (naughty me!) but nothing beats going home and getting close to your other half. Make her feel special and she won’t have eyes for anyone but you.

