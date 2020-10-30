Ascot Saturday Tips: Sully D’oc AA appeals at 7s

Sully D’oc AA returns to action of what looks a handy mark and makes plenty of appeal at 7/1in the 2m 2f novices handicap chase at Ascot on Saturday (1.20).

This six-year-old was a dual winne over hurdles when trained in France and shaped with plenty of promises over fences last season after being bought by JP McManus and sent to join Anthony Honeyball.

His best effort came when last seen in action at Cheltenham back in January when a 25 length sixth of 12 to Simply Betts in a competitive class 2 affair off a rating of 127.

The winner went on to follow-up in the Grade 3 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival off 9lb higher, whilst the runner-up Imperial Aura went to to land the Listed 2m 4f North Trust Novices’ Handicap Chase at the same meeting off 143.

Imperial Aura landed a gamble and the second home Galvin, who was beaten 3 1/2 lengths, is unbeaten in four subsequent outings.

That gives the form a solid look in relation to this lower grade class 3 affair and Sully D’oc AA is able to race in it off 2lb lower.

Having started life off over fences off 131, I think his revised rating of 125 now gives him every chance from a handicap perspective of opening his account over the larger obstacles.

Sully D’oc AA has also since undergone wind-surgery, gets fitted with the tongue-tie for the first time and hails from a yard that has been among the winners of late.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Sully D’oc AA (7/1 BetVictor, Boylesports)