More Sport Reader helped this week in Tell Lola

Hi Lola,

I’ve recently moved in with my girlfriend and found a huge stash of sex toys in her wardrobe! Whilst she was out at work I was putting away the laundry and came across an arsenal of about 50 items. I’m not even sure what most of them do! She’s not told me about them and I’m worried I might not the kinky kind of guy she’s looking for. What should I do?

L, 35, Bristol

Lola says: That sounds like some collection your girlfriend is building. I have so many gags, cuffs, wands, dildos, canes I’ve lost count and struggle to find places in the house to store them all away! She’s probably been exploring ways to keep herself pleasured in between relationships and it is all totally normal. Now you’ve come along to sweep her off her feet, she might not have as much use for them. Why don’t you think about ways to include some of the toys you’ve seen in your next steamy session? Personally, I love a good spanking whilst I’m tied up!

Hi Lola,

My new partner is so hot I only last seconds when making love with her! All my friends have told me I’m punching above my weight since we got together after meeting at the bar where she works. We’ve only done it about 5 times so far but almost as soon as I see her naked I’m ready to explode! How can I keep going for longer?

Ant, 29, Norwich

Lola says: Working in porn, I know how hard it can be for guys to control their erections and ejaculations! Sometimes performers are sent home if they can’t get it up or they cum too early so I really feel for you. There are delay sprays and special condoms available from your local pharmacy or sex shop to help you last a bit longer. If you know you’re going to get it on in the evening, playing with your member earlier in the day might also help you hold in that big load in long enough for your partner to get plenty of pleasure too!

