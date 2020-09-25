Hookers told knickers on by 10pm or get FINED £4,000

As part of the governments new STUPID 10pm hospitality business curfew, prostitutes have been warned they must also comply with the law.

Now all HOOKERS must have the knickers on by 10pm or face a £4,000 fine for non-compliance.

NUNS [National Union of Naughty Services] have said that their members are furious as Theatres and Cinemas can over run with performances but Working Girls can’t.

NUNS spokesperson Desire told Daily Sport “This is beyond a joke the government have ruined this business.”

Daily Sport have contacted No.10 for clarification but as yet haven’t had a reply.

One HOOKER posted on social media “From Thursday knickers on and legs shut by 10pm ladies”