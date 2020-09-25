THE DYNAMITE DOZEN our top tips Guys and Dolls & Cesarewitch Finals Night at Romford

The top-class Greyhound Racing action continues apace tonight [FRIDAY] as the finals of the Guys And Dolls & Cesarewitch take place at Coral Romford Greyhound Stadium..

The final of the £7,500 Ladbrokes Coral Guys And Dolls competition takes place. The heats consisted of separate races for bitches and dogs with the first three dogs or bitches in their respective finals going through to this weekend’s mixed final. First run in 1977, it is staged over a distance of 400 metres.

The other final on the card is the £8,000 Coral Cesarewitch Final. Staged over a marathon distance of 925m, the competition was first run in 1928 and has been held at the likes of West Ham, Belle Vue, Catford and Oxford greyhound stadiums. The competition has been brought back to life by Romford as a category 1 race.

6:09: Romford: Grays Cup Winner (Trap Four)

6:09: Romford: Grays Cup Winner (Trap Four)

Made a good return to action last week when third over a longer trip. That run will have blown away the cobwebs and he looks sure to go close here given his fine back catalogue of form.

6:28: Romford: Droopys Mac (Trap Four)

Did this column a favour when scoring last week with an impressive success, overcoming plenty of trouble in running to score impressively. A reproduction of that effort will make him hard to beat here.

6:43: Romford: Loose Chips (Trap Four)

Finished a good selection to Droopys Mac last time out when looking to hold every chance. He was in the end unlucky not to win that event given he met plenty of trouble in running and he remains an exciting prospect who can win this event.

6:58: Romford: Droopys Ritz (Trap One)

A dog in the form of his life. He scored easily in an Open Race last week by two lengths when showing good early pace and never looking in any danger. This draw looks right up his street and he is difficult to oppose.

7:18: Romford: Our Boy Seamus (Trap Five)

A really exciting prospect for Nathan Hunt. He reached the semi-finals of the Puppy Cup and then lost all chance at the start when badly bumped in a contest last week. That run is very easy to forgive and he can make his presence felt in this event.

7:36: Romford: Jet Stream Mags (Trap One)

Jet Stream Mags is a bitch in tremendous form. She was third to Guys And Dolls final favourite Holdem Lauren earlier this month and returned to winning ways with a smart success last time out. She failed to show her customary early dash on that occasion, but this draw looks tight up her street and she looks one of the best bets of the night.

7:56: Romford: Black Olive (Trap Four)

One of the trickiest races of the night but our selection won a Champion Stakes heat earlier this month and can show her class here.

8:17: Romford: Tiffield Maximus (Trap One)

A dog in sensational form who made it to the final of the Champion Stakes and was not disgraced when fourth to Smallmead. He has to be respected in this event on the back of that effort.

8:38: Romford: Swift Tarquin (Trap Two)

A brilliant contest in which Swift Tarquin gets a narrow vote. He made it through to the semi-finals of the Champion Stakes and narrowly missed out on a place in the final. Given a small break since, he can regain the winning thread here.

8:54: Romford: Holdem Lauren (Trap One)

The final of the Coral Guys And Dolls Final. Holdem Lauren makes plenty of appeal having won both of her heats in emphatic fashion. She scored by three and a quarter-lengths from this trap in the first round and that is clearly a major positive. She sets a clear form standard and is the one to beat.

9:12: Romford: Micks Little Gem (Trap One)

The Coral Cesarewitch Final. Mick Little Gem is a confident selection having won by 13 lengths last week. She showed electric pace and was never going to get caught. The danger is start to win her heat in smooth fashion. The dangers are Three Ems in trap one and Zascandil in trap four, but it was not hard to be impressed by the performance of our selection last time out.

9:28: Romford: Passing Stranger (Trap Six)

A wide open finale which can go to Mark Wallis’ dog. He boasts some good form in his back catalogue and has been given a nice break since his last run. He looks sure to go well here.

NAP: 7:36: Jet Stream Mags (Trap One)

Next Best: 8:54: Romford: Holdem Lauren (Trap One)

