Tonight’s TOP TIPS ahead of all the greyhound action at Romford

The top-class Greyhound Racing action continues apace tonight as the roadshow moves on to Romford where the heats for two of the biggest competitions of the year get underway at the Essex venue.

The Coral Romford Puppy Cup carries a prize fund of £10,000 and was first run in 1975. The competition is one of the leading races for greyhounds under the age of two and carries the join second-highest prize fund for puppies behind the Ladbrokes Puppy Derby an equal with the Puppy Derby. Staged over a distance of 400m, the competition has been won in recent years by the likes of Droopys Brindle (2015), Grays Cup winner (2018) and Young Princess (2019).

The semi-finals of the Coral Champion Stakes also take place on the same card. First run at Wimbledon in 1947, the event was discontinued in 1973 before being resurrected at Romford in 1988. The contest is staged over a distance of 575 metres for the stayers and also carries a prize fund of £10,000. Mark Wallis has trained three of the last five winners of the event and has a number of exciting prospects this time around.

The opening heats of the Ladbrokes Coral Guys And Dolls competition also take place. The heats consist of separate races for bitches and dogs with heat winners qualifying for the mixed final. Skip Mayo won the 2019 running and bids to become the first dog to win two runnings of the contest which was first run in 1977.

6:09: Romford: Bubbly Cain (Trap Two)

A classy dog when he puts it all together. He bolted up at Romford last time out and posted a nice trial time last week. He looks tough to beat.

6:28: Romford: Antigua Romeo (Trap One)

Reached the final of the Winter Derby and posted a lovely trial time for Mark Wallis at Romford last week. He is lacking recent form in an actual race, but he is a classy customer and makes plenty of appeal here.

6:43: Romford: Goldies Hoddle (Trap Two)

Another exciting prospect who scored at Romford last month. He ran a solid enough trial time last time out and whilst he may have preferred trap two, he could have too much pace for his rivals.

6:58: Romford: Sophies Sparkle (Trap Five)

This heat features defending Guys And Dolls champion Skip Mayo, but she could be outdone by Sophies Sparkle here. She was beaten in the heats for the East Anglian Derby last week, but boasts solid winning form at Romford, including in July. She can return to winning ways here.

7:18: Romford: Bang On Annie (Trap One)

She needs to take a step forward, but Nathan Hunt’s bitch posted a smart trial time on her most recent start and that makes her of serious interest. This draw should suit and if breaking well, she is a danger to her rivals.

7:36: Romford: Savana Jessica (Trap Five)

Met all sorts of trouble last month at the track when only fourth, but had previously been an easy winner when breaking smartly. This draw looks OK and a reproduction of her last winning effort at Romford should see her go close in the final heat of the Guys And Dolls event.

7:56: Romford: Our Boy Seamus (Trap Six)

The first semi-final of the Puppy Cup. Our Boy Seamus was very impressive last time. Despite not breaking smartly, he showed plenty of early pace before going on to score by six lengths. He looks perfectly drawn in trap six and he makes plenty of appeal despite Bubbly Magnum looking a danger in trap four given he posted the best time in the heats.

8:17: Romford: Bubbly Bollinger (Trap One)

Was very impressive in his heats when scoring by five and a half-lengths. This draw looks perfect, whilst his win last week came in a good time. He is a confident selection here.

8:38: Romford: Antigua Bruiser (Trap Four)

Not disgraced when second to Our Boy Seamus in his heat last week and a reproduction of that effort could see him go close here.

8:54: Romford: Desperado Dan (Trap One)

The opening heats of the Champion Stakes. Has won his last two starts and was impressive in his heat last week. He showed good pace that day and kept on strongly. A return to trap one should suit and he is a confident selection here.

9:12: Romford: Smallmead (Trap One)

Favourite for the Champion Stakes in general, Smallmead bolted up in his heat by 10 lengths last week. He will take all the beating and is the best bet of the night.

9:28: Romford: Swift Tarquin (Trap Two)

He won by three lengths in his heat for the Champion Stakes last week and can win this semi-final. He looks better drawn than his main market rival Perrys Choice who is in trap three and that could prove the major difference here.

NAP: 9:12: Romford: Smallmead (Trap One)

Next Best: 8:17: Romford: Bubbly Bollinger (Trap One)