Cheltenham Saturday Tips: What A Moment weighted to go well

Having become well-treated, I think What A Moment looks worth a wager at 7/1 now returned to a venue he runs well in the 3m 1f handicap chase at Cheltenham on Saturday (1.05).

This David Pipe trained 10-year-old made it 2-2 over course and distance when landing this contest for a second time back in 2017 where he held on gamely to beat Sugar Baron by 1/2 a length off a mark of 132.

His previous success in the race had come off 127 and having got put up to 132, What a Moment was on the sidlines for 704 days before failing to trouble the judged in three starts last year.

He then underwent wind surgery ahead of his return to action at Chepstow last month in a class 2 at Chepstow where he was sent off 15/2 but never got involved after being held-up in the last pair and trailed in a well-beaten eighth of 12 to Present Man.

However, he was very tenderly handled that day and no drops back down into class 3 company – a grade in which he has won twice and been placed once in 11 starts – having quickly been eased another 5lb in the weights.

What A Moment is now able to race off a career-low mark of 120 and tht makes him a big player at the weights on the pick of his form.

He is also entitled to strip fitter for his Chepstow spin and to me that looked a quite prep for this contest.

So with the stable in good form it would be no surprise to see him put in a much improved effort now back at this venue.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way What A Moment (7/1 William Hill – paying 4 places)