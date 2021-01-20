WORLD GOES ROUND TO RELEASE

SELF-TITLED ALBUM IN UK ON 22 JANUARY 2021

WORLD GOES ROUND, a pop-rock supergroup band who got together in 1989 to record an album that never saw the light of day, will be releasing their full length album of previously undiscovered music – a time capsule of music from pop music’s classic 1980s era – on January 22. The album will be available on all digital formats, and on vinyl, via Viper Records.

With combined credits from such legendary artists as Queen to Supertramp, John Fogerty, Air Supply, John Denver, Linda Ronstadt, Chaka Khan, Sheena Easton, Quincy Jones, Kenny Rogers, Supertramp, Donna Summer, Neil Diamond, Jeffrey Osbourne, and many more, Frank Musker (co-lead vocals), Elizabeth Lamers (co-lead vocals), Jeff Hull (keyboards/drums/bass guitar) and Marty Walsh (guitar), have written, recorded and performed an immense catalog of iconic music making.

Their original producer, multi Grammy Award and Emmy Award winning Tommy Vicari (known for his work with The Oscars, The Emmys, Prince, Billy Idol) recently remastered it, after one of the band members found an old cassette of the recordings. Now, more than 30 years later, the music available for the public to hear.The 10 track album was recorded at Musker’s Laurel Canyon studio in L.A., where the group created powerful pop tunes, matching their creative and musical aspirations – to make a record that was musically inspired by their heroes. The songs on the album, although recorded in the 80s, have messages that were relevant then, and are now. The group’s mission was to make socially conscious music, and today, their messages resonate now more than ever.

Says Musker, “It’s amazing to me that not only is this music finally being heard after all this time, but that it sounds so relevant to the momentous times we’re living in even though the songs were written 30 years ago. It’s very gratifying to be able to finish what we started and even more satisfying that people are reacting so positively to our music.” Echoes Hull: “We’ve all worked on a lot of great songs that haven’t seen the light of day until now. I’m pleased there’s excitement around this album, and that it’s finally out there getting heard.”

Adds Walsh, “About a year ago, the producer of World Goes Round, Tommy Vicari, asked me if I had a copy of the project. I dug out a cassette tape of the mixes, put it into my audio player, and recorded it into my studio workstation. As soon as I heard the first song, it was apparent that this project really was something special. I sent the project to Tommy, and then sent it to the rest of the members of WGR, who I had been out of touch with for many years. Everybody was quite floored by the music we had not heard in decades, and a conversation ensued about the possibility of somehow releasing this music.”

Says Jonathan Stuart, founder of Viper Records, “Along the way, I’ve worked with some very talented people, and World Goes Round is no exception. The music speaks for itself.”

“What a treat it has been to reconnect with these wonderful, talented players,” says Lamers. “If there is a silver lining to the lockdown it is that we had the time to revisit this project we started so long ago. It’s been an amazing journey! ”

Echoes Walsh, “It is quite amazing and gratifying that this work we did back then, and put our heart and souls into, is being released. We are finally letting the world in on World Goes Round!”

World Goes Round are a supremely talented group of musicians and this album was far too good to languish, forgotten and incomplete, since the 80s! ‘World Goes Round’ will be released in the UK on 22 January 2021.