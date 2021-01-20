Aquila Sky appeals at 12s

On the back of two solid efforts, Aquila Sky looks primed to go well and makes plenty of each-way appeal at 12/1 in the 2m handicap hurdle at Newbury today (2.30).

This six-year-old offered little in two starts for Harry Fry before putting in an improved effort on debut for Sam Allwood when fourth of 10 to The Macon Lugnatic in a class 4 novice contest at Doncaster where the ride he was given caught the eye of the stewards.

After taking a keen hold and been dropped out at the rear, Aquila Sky made good headway two from home. He then went fourth approaching the last and kept on well on the run-in when asked for his effort to be nearest at the finish an beaten 5 1/2 lengths.

The winner was making it two on the bounce and is now rated 129, the runner-up went into the race on an official rating of 126 and the seventh home has won since.

That gives the home a decent look and Aquila Sky then shaped better than the distance he was beaten suggests when a 28 length seventh of 10 to Straw Fan Jack on return to action at Hereford back in October

After racing towards the rear, Aquila Sky was making good headway when stumbling at the sixth. He then made another blunder when weakening approaching the last and was allowed to come home in his own time.

He appealed as the type to do better when going down the handicap route and duly put in an improved effort in that sphere when a 9 3/4 length third of 12 to Vause Au Taillions at Wawrick off an opening mark of 115 where he travelled strongly into contention two from home before being unable to find any extra.

Aquila Sky backed that up with solid effort at Doncaster when keeping on well to finish a 2 3/4 length third of 10 to Nightboattoclyro.

He has been nudged up 2lb for that but is clearly going the right way and appeals as the type to go on progressing.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Aquila Sky (12/1 Unibet – BOG, paying 5 places)