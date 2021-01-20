Midweek 5 Minutes with Desia

The Midweek FUN continues Sport Readers as this week we catch up with Sport Babe Desia and here is what she had to share with us all at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Deisa Darling

Q2. Where are you from? Essex

Q3. Age? 22

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have a sleeve on my left arm and a snake on my right as well as a couple on my belly and waist as well my right thigh, all tattoos take time and I have few that need finishing also, so any tattooists out there hit me up haha.

Q5. Any piercings? Yes I use to body pierce for work also, I have two on my belly ears and eyebrow at the moment.

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? Always being a dancer I managed to meet a lot of photographers and it all started from there.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Since I was 18.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I am obsessed with tape at the moment and love shooting it as well as for my only fans page.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I am on the look out for upcoming projects and booking in shoots, I’ve recently gone back to studying also, hopefully deepening on local lockdowns I want to do more content calibrations with only fans girls for our pages!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to all sorts of music from reggaetón to hard rock! Anything I can dance to ill love it!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Defiantly I’m always a busy bee, walking the dogs is one of my favourite things to do as well as being outdoors in general. any form of dancing for fitness, and trying to learn any way I can.

Q12. Are you into video games? I am but haven’t played in years I should buy a console, any recommendations?

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? Can’t beat a bit of Boxing….

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Too many to chose from…

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? All things vegan, I’m a massive foodie and love to eat a lot of food, but as organic as I can.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I do not drink, however I do drink alcohol free beer so can I pick beer? Haha

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life?Live the life I want to live, being happy learning and exploring.

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) Well I’m fun size with a handful of boobs! 5ft and UK size 6 dress size and 32C breasts!

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Now that would be telling ;)

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both is always an option on the same night.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Mmm can I say everything and anything? I would have to go with Doggy style if I HAD too choose!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m an alcohol free vegan ;)

Q23. Social media? All social media pages of mine INCLUDING onlyfans is @deisadarling, go and follow me! Defiantly not safe for work though!