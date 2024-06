WYCHWOOD MUSIC FESTIVAL 2024 HAILED A MASSIVE SUCCESS

Wychwood Music Festival 2024 was hailed as a tremendous success after a weekend of great music, entertainment and sunny weather the perfect formula for a family friendly festival. There was something for all the family to enjoy from amazing live music to crazy celebrity karaoke , fair rides to kids entertainment and some great comedy..

Tickets for next years festival are now available HERE

Here is a gallery of some of the musical highlights all images are Copyright Jules Annan no use without written permission …..